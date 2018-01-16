REVEALED: The Stats That Prove How Important South Korean Star Son Heung-min Has Become for Spurs

By 90Min
January 16, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min is enjoying another fine season in 2017/18, with the versatile South Korean fast establishing himself as one of the club's most important players.

It is a far cry from May 2016, when a shocking performance on the final day of the campaign against an already relegated Newcastle led to rumours he could be shown the door by Spurs less than 12 months after making a £22m move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Data courtesy of EA SPORTS can reveal that Son is currently in the top five or better within the Spurs squad across multiple important statistical attacking categories.

His eight Premier League goals, for example, put him second behind only Harry Kane (20), ahead of both Christian Eriksen (6) and Dele Alli (5). Meanwhile, in terms of assists, Son is ranked third at Spurs with four. Only Alli (7) and Eriksen (6) have provided more.

Son has created plenty of chances too, 27 to be precise. That is fifth best among the Spurs squad, while his 104 touches in the opposition box is once more second only to Kane (104). Alli has had 103 touches in a similar area, with Eriksen next on 58 and Moussa Sissoko fifth on 37.

Where Son leads his Spurs teammates is successful dribbles with 39. That is more than Kane (33), Mousa Dembele (31), Alli (22) and Jan Vertonghen (17).

Now a permanent part on Mauricio Pochettino's plans, Son has only missed one Premier League game this season, remaining an unused substitute in a 3-2 win over West Ham in September. He's played regularly, starting the last nine Premier League games in a row, and has managed 1,393 minutes across his 22 appearances.

Only five other outfield players have been on the pitch for Spurs more often in league games this season - Vertonghen, Eriksen, Eric Dier, Kane and Alli.

Data Courtesy of EA SPORTS, the Lead Partner of the Premier League

Image by Jamie Spencer


