Angers Reject Bid for Striker Karl Toko-Ekambi With Three Premier League Clubs Interested

January 17, 2018

Ligue 1 side Angers have rejected a bid of around £14m for their highly-rated striker Karl Toko-Ekambi.

Foot Mercato report that three Premier League clubs are interested in signing the 25-year old but it is not clear which one of them made the bid. The clubs in question are West Bromwich Albion, Crystal Palace and Burnley. 

Toko-Ekambi has worked his way up French football having started his career at Paris FC, who play in the third tier of French football. He then moved to Sochaux in Ligue 2 for two seasons before being picked up by Angers to play in the top division. 


The striker has scored 18 goals in 54 games for Angers, who are currently in the relegation play-off position in the Ligue 1 table. 

Toko-Ekambi has been capped 17 times by Cameroon with his sole goal coming in a friendly in March 2017 against Guinea. 

Angers are hoping to keep hold of their main striker until the summer with three Premier League clubs sniffing around; West Brom are one of the lowest scorers in the Premier League with 18 goals scored in 23 matches. 


Albion have only won three matches all season and ended their run of 20 games without a win with a 2-0 victory over Brighton on Saturday. 

Crystal Palace are also in the market for a striker after their move for Diafra Sakho fell through, while Burnley's great form this season means they could be an option if Toko-Ekambi wants to move to England.

