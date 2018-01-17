Bayern Munich Reach Agreement With Leon Goretzka But Medical Must Be Done Before Completion

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, but a medical must be carried out before his signing is completed, according to Bild reporter Christian Falk.

The Bavarian club had been considered favourites to win the race for Goretzka, who is out of contract in the summer.

Barcelona and a number of Premier League clubs have also been linked with the 22-year-old, but it appears Bayern are now on the verge of announcing his arrival.

Aufgrund vieler Nachfragen: Leon #Goretzka und @FCBayern sind sich über einen Wechsel einig. Vor der Unterschrift muss aber noch der Medizin-Check erfolgen (Goretzka war zuletzt verletzt) — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) January 17, 2018

Due to his recent spell on the sidelines through injury, however, Bayern must first undertake a medical.





Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the club are attempting to secure Goretzka's signing.

"You only have an agreement, when the contract is signed and the player passed the medical tests. We are not that far yet," he said earlier this week.

"Now the player has to decide, I heard the decision will be made within the next days, so before the end of January.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"And of course it would be very nice, if he decides to join Bayern Munich."

(You may also be interested in Bayern Munich Chief Hints at Goretzka Medical as Long-Term Target Nears Contract Expiry)

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel, meanwhile, has insisted that everyone at the club is determined to keep Goretzka.

That outcome appears to be growing increasingly unlikely, with numerous reports of an imminent move to Bayern.

"There's nothing new to report," Heidel said - quoted by ESPN. "All of the club, including Tonnies, is fighting to keep him here."

Goretzka has scored four goals in 11 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, attracting interest from a host of European giants.