Bayern Munich Reach Agreement With Leon Goretzka But Medical Must Be Done Before Completion

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka, but a medical must be carried out before his signing is completed, according to Bild reporter Christian Falk. 

The Bavarian club had been considered favourites to win the race for Goretzka, who is out of contract in the summer.

Barcelona and a number of Premier League clubs have also been linked with the 22-year-old, but it appears Bayern are now on the verge of announcing his arrival.

Due to his recent spell on the sidelines through injury, however, Bayern must first undertake a medical.


Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed that the club are attempting to secure Goretzka's signing.

"You only have an agreement, when the contract is signed and the player passed the medical tests. We are not that far yet," he said earlier this week.

"Now the player has to decide, I heard the decision will be made within the next days, so before the end of January.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

"And of course it would be very nice, if he decides to join Bayern Munich."

(You may also be interested in Bayern Munich Chief Hints at Goretzka Medical as Long-Term Target Nears Contract Expiry)

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel, meanwhile, has insisted that everyone at the club is determined to keep Goretzka.

That outcome appears to be growing increasingly unlikely, with numerous reports of an imminent move to Bayern.

"There's nothing new to report," Heidel said - quoted by ESPN. "All of the club, including Tonnies, is fighting to keep him here."

Goretzka has scored four goals in 11 Bundesliga appearances so far this season, attracting interest from a host of European giants.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters