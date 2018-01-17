Borussia Dortmund Targeting Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi as Replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund have identified Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi as a potential replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bild have reported.

The Gabonese striker is expected to join Arsenal in the coming days of the January transfer window, once Alexis Sanchez's departure is confirmed.

And Dortmund will reportedly look to fill the gap left by Aubameyang's exit with a move for Batshuayi.

James Chance/GettyImages

BVB were believed to have been keen to include Olivier Giroud in Arsenal's deal to sign Aubameyang, but the Frenchman was reluctant to agree to a switch.

Instead, they have turned their attention towards Batshuayi, who they scouted extensively while he was at Marseille.

Antonio Conte is willing to let the 24-year-old, who has started just twice in the Premier League this season, leave the club for the right price.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Dortmund will have competition, however, with Sevilla reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Batshuayi.





Chelsea will also be in need of a striker to provide cover for Alvaro Morata if Batshuayi is sold, and the Blues have identified a three-man shortlist.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll has emerged as a surprise target, although his club are reluctant to see him leave.

Chelsea are also monitoring Crystal Palace’s Christian Benteke and Red Star Belgrade forward Richmond Boakye.





Batshuayi scored the winning goal as Chelsea secured the title at West Brom last season, but has clearly failed to convince Conte of his qualities.