In-form United Forward Jesse Lingard Dismisses Comparisions With Barcelona Ace Lionel Messi

Manchester United's in-form forward Jesse Lingard has brushed off the tongue-in-cheek comparisons that are comparing him to Barcelona ace Lionel Messi.

The United forward has enjoyed a rich vein of form this season scoring seven goals, married with four assists in 19 Premier League games.

His recent performances have earned him the right to be mentioned by United fans amongst the great Lionel Messi, but in jest. Though, Lingard has dismissed any comparisons with one of the best players in the world.

He told the Premier League website (via Goal.com): "Messi's regarded as one of the best players in the world, so it's always good for your confidence but I'm my own player and as long as I can help my team, that's all that matters."

Lingard is relieved that former manager Sir Alex Ferguson was right about his premonition that he would come good at the age of 25. He told Sky Sports News: "Me and my dad put that trust in him [Ferguson] to say that," Lingard told Sky Sports News. "It's obviously worked. He guessed right.

"I think it's my time now. I knew we had to step up and kind of take charge. That's what I've done.

Lingard has dreams of boarding his ticket to this summer's World Cup tournament, and if he continues his impressive performances he will be giving England manager Gareth Southgate a good selection dilemma.