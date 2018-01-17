Gunners Fan: Revealing 2009 Interview With Arsenal Target Henrikh Mkhitaryan Surfaces Online

By 90Min
January 17, 2018

As Henirkh Mhkitaryan's move to Arsenal moves closer, quotes have emerged from 2009 when Mkhitaryan was an upcoming youngster at Armenian outfit FC Pyunik. 

UEFA ran a piece profiling the 20-year-old Mkhitaryan as one of the rising stars of the European game and at the time, he dreamed of coming to England. 

He said: "My favourite team is Arsenal. I like their attacking play and fast style."

FBL-ENG-FACUP-NOTTINGHAM FOREST-ARSENAL

"Moreover, Arsène Wenger puts faith in young players while demanding results at the same time. I like that and want to play there one day." 

It has taken Mkhitaryan nine years to get his dream move to the Emirates, but it now looks set to happen with Alexis Sanchez going to Old Trafford. The Armenian international left his homeland in 2010 to join Shakhtar Donetsk but it was his three year spell at Borussia Dortmund that would make him one of Europe's most talented players. 

He joined Manchester United in July 2016 and helped them to success in the League Cup and Europa League last season. However, chances at Old Trafford have been limited of late, with Mkhitaryan only scoring one goal in the Premier League in this season. 

FBL-EUR-C1-MAN UTD-BENFICA

Manager Jose Mourinho explained before Monday's win over Stoke why Mkhitaryan had once again missed out in the matchday squad: "It was just a choice of the players that we know, in this moment, they have 100 per cent their heads in Manchester United.

"I don't think it's easy for a player to play when there are doubts about his future." 

Mkhitaryan does appear to be one of those players who could be leaving Old Trafford this January and his move to Arsenal is one he has been waiting for since he first started his career. 

