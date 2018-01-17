James Rodriguez Opens Up About 'Sad' Real Madrid Exit & Dreams of Champions League Reunion

Bayern Munich loanee James Rodríguez has admitted that he is disappointed that his "dream" move to Real Madrid didn't work out the way he wanted.

However, the Colombian has insisted that his time in the Spanish capital wasn't cut short due to a lack of work ethic, something which was heavily speculated following his move to Bavaria during the summer.

"The figures are there to be interpreted and every coach has their preferred players which I understand," James said, as quoted by Marca.

"I don't know whether I can say I had a closeness with Zidane but each coach has his preferences. I can't say whether he was unjust with me but there is no point thinking any more about that.

"It was sad the way I left as Real was a dream for me but football is like that, where one day you are where you want to be and the next."

Lars Baron/GettyImages

The Colombian international, who scored an outstanding free-kick in Bayern's recent 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, went on to discuss allegations about his poor training regime at Madrid, also claiming that he'd love to face his old side in the Champions League final.

"I cannot accept that I trained badly," he continued. "I always want to be in shape, I have a clear conscience as I trained well and when I played I gave my all.

"Things were said that were not clear and not correct, they were said to cause me harm.

"At the moment [Real Madrid] are not playing well but there is a long way to go in the season and they can turn it around. It would be good to meet them in the final of the Champions League."