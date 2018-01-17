Sir Alex Ferguson Congratulates Everton Boss for Reaching 1,000 Club & Hall of Fame Induction

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has heaped praise on Sam Allardyce after the Everton manager received an induction into the League Managers Association (LMA) 1,000 Club and Hall of Fame.

Allardyce will take charge of his 1000th competitive game as a manager this Saturday when Everton host West Brom and becomes just the 31st manager in the modern era of English football to reach the impressive landmark.

Sir Alex Ferguson congratulates Sam Allardyce on induction into LMA 1000 Club & Hall of Fame. Allardyce reaches 1,000 games as a manager on Saturday #efc v #wbafc. Via @LMA_Managers pic.twitter.com/CJjgnwNlOb — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) January 17, 2018

"I would like to welcome my good friend Sam into the LMA’s Hall of Fame and 1000 Club," Sir Alex said, as quoted by the LMA website. "It is an extraordinary milestone, one that takes an amazing amount of resilience and dedication to reach.





"Sam has been one of the country’s most forward-thinking managers with the ability to get the very best out of his teams throughout the years, which makes him a top coach and a great leader.





"I’m so pleased he is to receive the recognition for all he has done as a manager and I congratulate him wholeheartedly for this achievement."

Allardyce claimed that he is "very proud" to reach this career landmark, joining a list of managerial greats that include the likes of Sir Matt Busby, Brian Clough and Arsène Wenger.





With attention turning to the game against West Brom, Everton fans will be hoping that their side can claim all three points at Goodison Park despite a recent 4-0 defeat against Tottenham.

New signing Cenk Tosun showed some promising moments at Wembley last week. However, the German-born striker struggled to impose himself on the game and was largely void of service throughout his hour-long debut.