Arsenal Transfer Target Malcom Issues Apology Over Social Media Video Then Deletes It

Bordeaux winger Macolm Oliveira or as he's simply known "Malcom" took to Instagram to offer his apologies to the club and fans following a video posted on social media site Instagram, that caused outrage from his current club.



The video in question surfaced after Bordeaux lost 2-0 to Caen and sees Malcom and his Brazilian team-mates laughing and joking around.



Arsenal target Malcom, however, deleted the apology from his page making the scenario even stranger than it already was.



News outlets were quick to record the apology for the controversial video before it was swiftly deleted by the Brazilian forward.



Malcom apologised in the post to "all those who felt insulted and offended". The Brazilian went on to explain the video had no "intention of showing a lack of respect to the club" and their fans.



Furthermore, the Arsenal rumoured transfer target stated he and his team-mates "simply wanted to send a message" to their "families and friends in Brazil"



Malcom ended the now deleted social media post stating "Allez Bordeaux". However, reports suggest Malcom and his fellow team-mates caught up in the video will face disciplinary action from the French club.

Surely this will only add fuel to the speculation Malcom will be leaving ligue 1 for the Premier League this month, and with Arsenal winger Theo Walcott leaving the club for Everton this week, don't be surprised if the Gunners make a move for the unsettled Bordeaux winger as a replacement.