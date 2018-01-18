Crystal Palace Chief Claims That it 'Wouldn't Hurt' to Let Players Go Because of 'Tight' Wage Bill

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has admitted that he will be willing to let a couple of players go this month in order to reduce the wage bill.

Palace have already sold U23 players Keshi Anderson and Noor Husin to Swindon and Notts County respectively in this window, but as quoted by the Croydon Advertiser on the Five Year Plan podcast, the chairman has talked about the possibility of letting players go:

"I think there are probably one or two who aren't featuring as much as they'd hoped with the first team", he said

"You don't always know. You get bids and they might be attractive to the manager which makes sense in terms of the other things we can do.

"You can't stop people making a bid for your players and you can only really look at it when they do."

Crystal Palace are yet to make a signing so far in this window, but have been linked with a number of players including Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar and West Ham's Diafra Sakho, and Parish had claimed that despite a tight wage bill, transfer plans should go ahead as normal.

He said: "I think we're tight in the wage bill, so it certainly wouldn't hurt [for some to go]. In terms of the plans we've got, we should be OK."

Lol dont worry , im very happy at palace i aint going anywhere 🔴🔵 https://t.co/aTLGCnmkXq — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) January 9, 2018

Palace manager Roy Hodgson has also previously mentioned the need to trim his squad during this transfer window.

"We need to, if we can, reduce the number of players in the squad because a lot of them in my opinion aren't going to be helping me over the next few months to help me win the games I need to win", he told the Croydon Advertiser earlier this week.

Names to have been linked with the Eagles exit door include Patrick van Aanholt and Pape Souare.