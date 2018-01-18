Newcastle United Fans Urge Club to Sign Norwich's Josh Murphy Instead of Current Target Kenedy

Newcastle United fans have had their say on the prospective signing of Chelsea's Brazilian left back/winger Kenedy, with many ultimately preferring the look of Norwich's Josh Murphy.

The Brazilian has been a long-term target for Rafa Benitez, with the Spaniard keen to bring the Chelsea man to the Sports Direct Arena on loan this January.

With Kenedy playing in Wednesday's FA Cup clash against Norwich, the game was seen as an opportunity for Magpies fans to scout the 21 year old.



Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, while some fans were indeed impressed with the flashes of brilliance displayed by Kenedy, others were more enchanted by Norwich's left sided playmaker Josh Murphy, the twin brother of summer signing Jacob Murphy.

Here is some of the social media reaction:



I'd rather sign the other Murphy than kenedy — ian cusack (@PopularSideZine) January 17, 2018

If this is a normal type of performance from Kennedy then I'm really not arsed whether he comes or not #doesntlookanythingspecial #nufc I'd much rather have Josh Murphy. — Greg Smith (@gbolsmith) January 17, 2018

Sign Josh Murphy. Talent — adam thompson (@histonadam85) January 17, 2018

Josh Murphy looks a player! Seeing as we already have Jacob, can we just sign his bro too!? #nufc — Niall Flannery (@nyloflannaz) January 17, 2018

Looks a canny player that Josh Murphy #nufc — Jonathan Jones (@cornedbeefpie) January 17, 2018

However, BBC pundit Jermaine Jenas did actually name Kenedy as man of the match, and some Newcastle fans were duly enamoured by Kenedy's showing, especially by the phenomenal piece of skill he executed in the first half:

Kenedy has been chelsea's best player. 100% take him at Newcastle #Chelsea #cfcvncfc — Adam Crawford (@Adamladdm8) January 17, 2018

Chelsea signed the youngster from Fluminese in 2015 for a purported £8m, but he has failed to have a significant impact in West London, with only 27 appearances as a blue and three goals and assists in that time.

Meanwhile, his newly crowned transfer rival Josh Murphy, a Norwich City academy graduate, has collected eight goals and one assist in 28 appearances in the Championship this campaign.

Upon signing Murphy's brother Jacob in the summer, the club did confirm they would be keeping tabs on his sibling's progress at Norwich, and didn't rule out signing the 22 year old in the future.

