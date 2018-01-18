PHOTO: Why £75m Liverpool Signing Virgil Van Dijk Was Pictured Wearing a Man City Shirt Last Season

Virgil van Dijk was seemingly at the top of every Premier League managers wish list, prior to his eventual move to Liverpool earlier this month.

Before the Reds sealed the signing of the most expensive defender in football history, the towering Dutchman was a rumoured target of Arsenal, Juventus and Premier League leaders Man City.

Back in December 2016, Van Dijk was even spotted donning a City top, in what can now be considered one of the greatest acts of deception.

Secret Santa 🎅 part 2 🔥🎄🎁 A post shared by JOSE F4NTE (@f6nte) on Dec 24, 2016 at 9:27am PST

Van Dijk appeared odds on to link up with Pep Guardiola's side which was only cemented when he was spotted happily wearing the club's jersey whilst at Southampton. However, it turns out an unnamed teammate bought him the top with a matching rucksack as a secret Santa gift in tribute to the increasing speculation...whoever it was, we salute you.

The picture originally made its way around social media from then Saints defender Jose Fonte, but as we all know it was the first and last time the 26-year-old was to be decked out in City attire as his long drawn out transfer saga ended in a move to Liverpool earlier this month - which saw him become the most expensive defender of all time.

Not that the Anfield faithful needed any convincing over their new record signing but van Dijk got off to a flying start in his career at Liverpool after netting the winning goal in the club's FA Cup third round clash with rivals Everton, and his actions off the field have proved just as popular.

And when you get an autographed shirt from the new signing: Unbelievable



Virgil van Dijk asked #LFC staff to track down 10-year-old Rocco Daly so he could send him a personalised token of thanks https://t.co/3wuGOINyLV pic.twitter.com/RhYyVrnssR — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) January 17, 2018

Upon the defender's arrival at Anfield, following the announcement that he would soon become a Liverpool player, he passed an excited 10-year-old who was overjoyed with seeing van Dijk in person.

The Netherlands international could not stop at the time but he asked the club to track the boy down, where he subsequently sent him a personalised shirt. A class act all around.

Despite missing Liverpool's blockbuster victory over Man City last week due to hamstring tightness, Van Dijk is expected to return to the fold for the Reds' trip to Swansea on Monday.