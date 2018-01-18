PHOTO: Why £75m Liverpool Signing Virgil Van Dijk Was Pictured Wearing a Man City Shirt Last Season

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Virgil van Dijk was seemingly at the top of every Premier League managers wish list, prior to his eventual move to Liverpool earlier this month.

Before the Reds sealed the signing of the most expensive defender in football history, the towering Dutchman was a rumoured target of Arsenal, Juventus and Premier League leaders Man City.

Back in December 2016, Van Dijk was even spotted donning a City top, in what can now be considered one of the greatest acts of deception.

Secret Santa 🎅 part 2 🔥🎄🎁

A post shared by JOSE F4NTE (@f6nte) on

Van Dijk appeared odds on to link up with Pep Guardiola's side which was only cemented when he was spotted happily wearing the club's jersey whilst at Southampton. However, it turns out an unnamed teammate bought him the top with a matching rucksack as a secret Santa gift in tribute to the increasing speculation...whoever it was, we salute you.

The picture originally made its way around social media from then Saints defender Jose Fonte, but as we all know it was the first and last time the 26-year-old was to be decked out in City attire as his long drawn out transfer saga ended in a move to Liverpool earlier this month - which saw him become the most expensive defender of all time. 

Not that the Anfield faithful needed any convincing over their new record signing but van Dijk got off to a flying start in his career at Liverpool after netting the winning goal in the club's FA Cup third round clash with rivals Everton, and his actions off the field have proved just as popular.

Upon the defender's arrival at Anfield, following the announcement that he would soon become a Liverpool player, he passed an excited 10-year-old who was overjoyed with seeing van Dijk in person.

The Netherlands international could not stop at the time but he asked the club to track the boy down, where he subsequently sent him a personalised shirt. A class act all around. 

Despite missing Liverpool's blockbuster victory over Man City last week due to hamstring tightness, Van Dijk is expected to return to the fold for the Reds' trip to Swansea on Monday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters