PHOTOS: Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho Pranked into Signing Conte Shirt by Italian Reporters

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

It's probably fair to say that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte are not BFFs. 

Their war of words has been well documented over the last few weeks, which stemmed from Mourinho's unhappiness with some of Conte's behaviour on the touchline. 

While their public spat may be over (for now), animosity must surely remain at the pair both dealt low blows and harsh words at one another. But even after all has been said and done, it seems that Mourinho can at least find the funny side in his feud with Conte. 

Mourinho was ambushed by Italian news reporters this week outside of Manchester's Lowry Hotel and he was given an extra special Man United shirt to sign.

The photos (as reported by the Sun) show Mourinho being handed a Red Devils top with 'Antonio Conte 1' printed on the back. After being handed a pen, Mourinho duly signed the shirt with his very public enemy's name on the back. 

Getty Images/GettyImages

After being shown what the jersey said on the back, Mourinho was able to laugh off the joke, before continuing inside to his hotel residence. 

Conte has called Mourinho 'senile' and a 'little man'. Meanwhile, Mourinho dredged up old wounds by reminding people that Conte was once charged with match-fixing while he was the manager of Juventus.

What is for sure is that the next fixture between Manchester United and Chelsea is sure to be a cracker.

Mourinho and Conte will meet on the touchline again on the of February 25. Conte's Blues are currently three points behind Mourinho's United so there will be plenty at stake in that upcoming fixture.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters