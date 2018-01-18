Theo Walcott Pens Emotional Goodbye Message to Arsenal Fans Following Transfer to Everton

By 90Min
January 18, 2018

Theo Walcott has completed a three-and-a-half-year deal to swap north London for Merseyside and join Sam Allardyce's Everton side, ending a 12-year love affair with the Gunners.

Walcott scored 108 goals in nearly 400 games for Arsenal, after Arsene Wenger signed the forward from Southampton back in 2006. 

With a FIFA World Cup looming and game-time becoming limited, the English forward felt the time had come to leave the Emirates Stadium. Walcott took to Twitter to pay tribute to the Arsenal fans who had supported him over the past 12-years in an emotional farewell.


Walcott admitted he was "sad" to leave the club after spending so many years there, and that Arsenal was "part of his family" in the heartfelt tweets.

The forward, however, specifically thanked the fans for their incredible support over the 12 years.

Following the goodbye tweets from Walcott, Arsenal players past and present sent their good luck wishes to the English international on his new journey.

Speaking to Everton's official club website Walcott said: "I’m very excited to be starting a new chapter and I felt this was the right place for me to be. The manager is very ambitious and I feel like the Club is going in the right direction. Everton is a club with a great history.

Furthermore, Walcott stated his ambitions for his new team: "the Club has won trophies but I want them to win trophies now. The manager is very hungry and it’s just what I need."

So with fan-favourtie Walcott now gone, and Alexis Sanchez seemingly following suit this week, it could be a busy end to the month for the Gunners as they attempt to re-build their depleted squad. 

