VIDEO: Footage of 12-Year-Old Mohamed Salah Emerges Proving His Skills Are Nothing New

We know Mohamed Salah is taking the Premier League by storm this season for Liverpool but incredible footage has emerged of the attacker as a 12-year-old proving his lethal left boot is an attribute which has long been one of his greatest assets.

The 25-year-old was filmed at an Egyptian youth competition showing the early signs of a player destined for greatness, with his career to date taking him from Egypt to Switzerland, Italy and England where he has seemingly found his career best form after setting Anfield alight this season with 24 goals in his debut campaign for the club.

The video taken during the Pepsi Schools competition in 2004 shows a young Salah curling a stunning effort into the top corner and smashing home a penalty, not too dissimilar from the spot-kick he took to secure Egypt's place in the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

Salah sealed his move to Liverpool from Roma in the summer for £36.9m and has already cemented himself as one of the Reds' most important players after finding the back of the net 24 times in 28 appearances.

His goal scoring tally has seen him rise to second in the Premier League's goal scoring ranks this season and break a number of records at Liverpool, and with 15 league games left the Egypt international could well and truly cement himself as one of the leading talents in England's top flight.

Salah will have the opportunity to add to his incredible tally when the Reds travel to face Swansea on Monday evening.