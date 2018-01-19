Arsenal Youngster Kelechi Nwakali May Be Loaned Out Again as His Brother Confirms Porto Interest

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Arsenal and Nigeria attacking midfielder Kelechi Nwakali may be recalled from his loan spell at Dutch club VVV Venlo and loaned to FC Porto instead, according to the youngster's older brother.

Allwell Nwakali reportedly told allnigeriasoccer.com that his younger sibling will be recalled by Arsenal after falling out of favour at Venlo, where he has made 12 appearances since joining last summer.

"Arsenal decided to bring him out from VVV Venlo because the coach was busy playing the players that came from relegation with him leaving players like Kelechi and some other loan players on the bench,'' said Nwakali's brother.

Nwakali scored on his Eredivisie debut but has failed to find the net since. Having recently been dropped by Venlo manager Maurice Steijn, Arsenal are now hoping to move Nwakali on so that he can gain further experience elsewhere.

''Arsenal never wanted him to be on the bench because they have their plans for him," said Allwell Nwakali.

"FC Porto of Portugal are interested and even wanted an option to buy but they are discussing with Arsenal now. Arsenal are not interested for such opinion because they need Kelechi soon in the main team."

-/GettyImages

Nwakali was signed by the Gunners after leading Nigeria to victory in the 2015 U-17 World Cup, where he won the Golden Ball award for best player at the tournament. However, he is yet to make his first appearance for the north Londoners. 

He spent the 2016/17 season on loan at Dutch second division club MVV Maastricht, where he made 34 appearances and scored three goals.

