Brazilian Football Legend Pele Hospitalised After Collapsing From 'Exhaustion'

Brazilian footballing legend Pele has been rushed to hospital in Brazil after collapsing prior to travelling to England in order to feature at a Football Writers Association tribute night in London.

The 77-year-old is recovering in hospital in his native Brazil and will no longer travel to England for the FWA event on Sunday, as reported by Sky Sports.

When asked about the Brazilian football icon, FWA executive secretary Paul McCarthy said: "In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken to hospital in Brazil where he has undergone a series of tests, which appear to point to severe exhaustion.

"He remains on fluids while doctors monitor his recovery. Thankfully, there is no suggestion of anything more serious than exhaustion and everybody at the Football Writers' Association wishes Pele a swift and full recovery.

"Understandably, his medical situation prevents him from travelling to London for the Football Writers' Association Tribute Night on Sunday evening at The Savoy.

"But after discussions with Pele and his team, he has insisted the event should continue, not least because many of Pele's friends are travelling from overseas to be with us on Sunday.

"While it is incredibly sad Pele cannot attend the function, the FWA are grateful that all those who have been asked to pay tribute on the night - Gareth Southgate, Cliff Jones, Gordon Banks and Steve Hunt - are determined to help make the evening a memorable one.

"Pele's team have also asked that we film the event and send a copy to Brazil in the knowledge it will lift the Great Man's spirits to see his friends are thinking of him and sending their best wishes. With that in mind, we want to do Pele proud and make Sunday night as memorable as possible.

"It goes without saying, Pele has an open invitation to any of our functions once he regains his health and we are already discussing the possibility of him joining us in May for the Footballer of the Year Dinner."

Throughout his decorated career Pele played a total of 786 games, scoring 727 goals for both club and country, helping Brazil to win the World Cup on three separate occasions, making him the only playing in history to do so.