EA Sports Have Handed Barcelona Legend FIFA Prime ICON Card Following His Retirement

Following the announcement of his retirement from the game on Tuesday, gaming giants, EA Sports have handed footballing legend Ronaldinho a prime ICON card.

The Brazilian icon has been given the card alongside previous Ballon d'Or winners Lothar Matthaus, Lev Yashin and Marco van Basten.

4 new Prime ICONS, 4 former Ballon d’Or winners! Available in packs and SBCs from 6pm UK. pic.twitter.com/K0NOSsP4kw — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 18, 2018

Since his retirement announcement, messages have been flooding in on social media. His previous club Barcelona were quick to pay tribute alongside ex team-mates Carles Puyol and Deco, as well as fellow footballing legends such as Pele.

EA Sports got in on the act yesterday by announcing on their FIFA Twitter account that a prime ICON card was available from 6pm.

A legend hangs up his boots and becomes an ICON. Prime @10Ronaldinho live now in packs and SBCs. #FUT pic.twitter.com/gq2i2sI02M — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) January 18, 2018

Ronaldinho made a total of 513 appearances throughout a career that spanned 20 years, scoring a total of 190 career goals. Teams he represented included Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and AC Milan. He scored a total of 33 goals in 98 appearances for the Brazilian national team, and was part of the last Brazilian team to become world champions in 2002.

He posted a heartfelt message on Instagram following the announcement that he was hanging up his boost for good. In the message he said:

"I did what I most loved professionally for 20 years, and 10 as a basic training. I lived intensely this dream of children, every moment, trips, victories, defeats, the review, national anthem, the walk in the tunnel, dressing room, field entrance, the soccer shoes I used...everything was amazing !!!"

Now fans of FIFA will be able to remember how good the Brazilian was in his prime by adding his prime ICON card to their own Ultimate Team.