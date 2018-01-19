Everton vs West Brom Preview: Past Meeting, Form, Team News & More

Everton entertain West Bromwich Albion at Goodison Park on Saturday as both teams look for a victory for differing reasons.

The Toffees need to end their four-game winless run of late, while the Baggies will be aiming to make it three victories in a row in all competitions after their own lengthy winless streak.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash on Merseyside:

Previous Meeting

The reverse fixture between the sides on Boxing Day saw Everton continue their impressive start to life under Allardyce with a 0-0 draw.

The hosts were the better side and had more gilt-edge chances than the Toffees, but the Baggies were unable to capitalise on home turf as their Premier League winless run stretched on even further.

Everton did, however, beat West Brom 3-0 in L4 in March 2017 - Kevin Mirallas, Morgan Schneiderlin and Romelu Lukaku notching at Goodison Park that day.



Form

Everton are currently in the midst of a torrid six-match run without tasting victory, having scored just once in the past four outings.

Prior to that, Sam Allardyce had enjoyed a fruitful honeymoon period with an eight-game unbeaten run.

The visitors, meanwhile, have won two successive games in the past fortnight; their first wins since August.

Pardew's men have slowly turned their own fortunes around, losing only one of the last five and keeping three clean sheets in that run to edge themselves a bit closer to safety.



Team News

@TheoWalcott reveals the chance to work alongside Sam Allardyce was a key factor in his move to the Blues.



https://t.co/FR2ZF5U14z

Everton can welcome back Michael Keane after two weeks off with a gashed foot, while £20m arrival from Arsenal Theo Walcott will make his debut for the Blues from the start or the bench.

Cenk Tosun is in line for his home bow after featuring in the loss to Spurs, but Seamus Coleman, Maarten Stekelenburg and Ramiro Funes Mori continue to be absent through injury.

AP: "Our agenda is to drag teams into the relegation fight. To do that we need to win games. We want to put pressure on other teams. We have had to monitor Craig Dawson and @Hegazi this week. We are pretty confident that they should be ok, but we will find out tomorrow."

West Brom have slight concerns over Craig Dawson and Ahmed Hegazi due to head injuries, but the pair should be fit enough to feature.

Nacer Chadli and James Morrison remain on the treatment table with hamstring and achilles problems respectively.







Predicted Everton Lineup: Pickford; Kenny, Holgate, Williams, Martina; Gueye, Schneiderlin; Walcott, Rooney, Sigurdsson; Tosun.

Predicted West Brom Lineup: Foster; Dawson, Hegazi, Evans, Gibbs; Phillips, Barry, Livermore, Brunt; Rodriguez, Rondon.



Prediction

West Brom will hope to break their poor record against Everton by securing a somewhat surprise win at Goodison Park.

They're in better form than the Blues, but have only won one of the last five games between the sides - a 1-0 away win being their only triumph in the past five seasons.

If Everton can get an early goal to get the home faithful on side then it'll be a difficult afternoon for the away outfit. Keep them quiet, though, and they could spring a surprise.

Allardyce will hope his charges don't allow that, however, and we expect the Toffees to win out by the slimmest of margins.



Prediction: Everton 2-1 West Brom

