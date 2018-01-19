Leicester Striker Jamie Vardy Sparks Rumours of Chelsea Move With Supposed Social Media Hint

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has given some fans hope of a possible move to Chelsea after interacting with a particular request on Instagram.

It has been well documented by now the Blues are in for a new forward to relieve the burden on record signing Alvaro Morata.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Spaniard is enduring a poor run of form, having not scored in six matches, and was last sent off in the dramatic shoot-out win over Norwich.

Reports have come in Chelsea are looking at options Andy Carroll and even Peter Crouch, as well as Jamie Vardy, who has also been linked with Everton.

After dispatching former side Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup third round replay, Vardy took to Instagram to commemorate the event.

Naturally, some fans of Chelsea took to the replies to beg the 31-year-old to join the club, realising his quality for the Foxes.

Vardy then proceeded to like one of the requests, sparking rumours and a massive influx of other Chelsea supporters in the comments.

Followers of Chelsea will likely be more anxious the club signs a striker before the January window closes after the Norwich clash on Wednesday night.

So Vardy liked this comment on his most recent Instagram post... pic.twitter.com/0orP7ZQP58 — Connor Millar (@ConnorMillar12) January 18, 2018

The Londoners made hard work of the mid-table Championship side, having two players sent off, while Michy Batshuayi failed to impress, despite scoring the opener.

The Belgian's performance did little to quell rumours he would be staying put to fight for his spot at the World Cup, with an exit almost certainly on the cards.

In contrast, Vardy is enjoying a fine season with nine goals in 22 Premier League matches, notably against Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.