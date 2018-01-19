Marek Hamsik Focused on Title Challenge as Napoli Legend Says He Has 'No Doubts' About His Future

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Marek Hamsik has assuaged fears over his Napoli future and says that his only goal is to bring the Serie A title back to the Stadio San Paolo for the first time since 1990.

The Slovakian surpassed Diego Maradona to become Napoli's all-time leading goalscorer when he scored in the Partenopei's 3-2 win over Sampdoria last month.

Hamsik, who joined from Brescia in 2007 and has made 480 appearances for Napoli, was quick to distance himself from a move away in a recent interview with Slovakian newspaper Pravda.

"I've got no doubts about my future, I'm a Napoli player and I'm not going to leave," said Hamsik, who is currently contracted to Napoli until June 2020.

"Now I'm concentrating on finally bringing the Scudetto to Naples, that's my main objective," added the mercurial midfielder.

(You may also be interested in Kalidou Koulibaly Reveals He Wants to Spend the Remainder of His Career With Napoli)

Napoli are currently on a run of eight consecutive seasons of European football - the longest in their history - but have been unable to turn their consistency into a sustained title challenge. Juventus have won the last six Scudetto titles and remain the dominant force in the Italian game.

However, Napoli currently lead the Turin club by one point at the top of Serie A having lost only once in the league all season - to Juventus, in December.

"We're at the top, then there's Juventus and the other teams are nine points or more behind us", said Hamsik. "Juventus are without doubt our toughest opponent, but I don't even want to talk about other teams."

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

Hamsik has represented Slovakia 103 times at international level, and needs only five more caps to become his country's record appearance-maker. Three more international goals will also see him surpass Robert Vittek as Slovakia's leading goalscorer.

Napoli travel to Atalanta this weekend, while Juventus host Genoa.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters