Marek Hamsik Focused on Title Challenge as Napoli Legend Says He Has 'No Doubts' About His Future

Marek Hamsik has assuaged fears over his Napoli future and says that his only goal is to bring the Serie A title back to the Stadio San Paolo for the first time since 1990.

The Slovakian surpassed Diego Maradona to become Napoli's all-time leading goalscorer when he scored in the Partenopei's 3-2 win over Sampdoria last month.

116 - Marek Hamsik is now the best goalscorer in Napoli history: 116 goals in all competitions. Update. #NapoliSampdoria — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 23, 2017

Hamsik, who joined from Brescia in 2007 and has made 480 appearances for Napoli, was quick to distance himself from a move away in a recent interview with Slovakian newspaper Pravda.

"I've got no doubts about my future, I'm a Napoli player and I'm not going to leave," said Hamsik, who is currently contracted to Napoli until June 2020.

"Now I'm concentrating on finally bringing the Scudetto to Naples, that's my main objective," added the mercurial midfielder.

🎙 Hamsik: "I’m happy in Naples, as are my family. I feel at home. The City is beautiful and the people is warm. I have everything here and I believe that, I’ll end my career here". pic.twitter.com/7YlVJsQcQT — Everything Napoli (@NaplesAndNapoli) January 15, 2018

(You may also be interested in Kalidou Koulibaly Reveals He Wants to Spend the Remainder of His Career With Napoli)

Napoli are currently on a run of eight consecutive seasons of European football - the longest in their history - but have been unable to turn their consistency into a sustained title challenge. Juventus have won the last six Scudetto titles and remain the dominant force in the Italian game.

However, Napoli currently lead the Turin club by one point at the top of Serie A having lost only once in the league all season - to Juventus, in December.

"We're at the top, then there's Juventus and the other teams are nine points or more behind us", said Hamsik. "Juventus are without doubt our toughest opponent, but I don't even want to talk about other teams."

Maurizio Lagana/GettyImages

Hamsik has represented Slovakia 103 times at international level, and needs only five more caps to become his country's record appearance-maker. Three more international goals will also see him surpass Robert Vittek as Slovakia's leading goalscorer.

Napoli travel to Atalanta this weekend, while Juventus host Genoa.