REVEALED: Breakdown of the Eye-Watering Figures Behind Alexis Sanchez's Move to Manchester United

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

When Manchester United fans heard the news their side were favourites to land wantaway Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez this month, the majority were congratulating executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and the remainder of the club's hierarchy for such a shrewd and stellar move. 

With the Chile international closing in on his final months under contract at the Emirates Stadium, the Gunners stand in a low power position in terms of commanding a fee respective of the player's talents. 

The phrase 'cut price deal' has been touted endlessly since Manchester City's failed deadline day attempts to lure the 29-year-old to the Etihad Stadium, despite tabling a reported £60m bid. 

However, when the facts and figures are broken down, how specifically 'cut price' is the move taking Sanchez to Manchester United? 

Well, not very. 

In fact, according to Sporting Intelligence's Nick Harris, the Red Devils are set to shell out around £180m over the four-and-a-half years the winger is expected to commit to Old Trafford, or in another way, 5.25 per cent of the club's expected income over that period. 

So, where exactly is that rather eye-watering figure accumulating from?

Well, according to BBC 5 live's Simon Stone, the numbers are made up from many factors, but firstly the £30m transfer fee, which will be paid from United to Arsenal in order to secure Sanchez. 

Alongside that, the attacker is set to take home £14m in wages, after tax, which means that overall the player's salary will reach £27m...per year. 

However, if you thought taking home around £270k-per-week after tax was a nice bank liner, the Chilean is also set to receive a cool £20m from the north west giants for jotting his signature on a contract - seems fair, it can be tiring. 

But, as we all know, in today's game it is simply no longer the players who take home the big-money, with Sanchez's agent, Fernando Felicevich, set to also bank £10m out of the deal. 

All in all, United are expected to commit around £500k-per-week to secure Sanchez in their 'cut price' deal, seemingly quite a substantial amount for a player on a free transfer in less than six months time. 

