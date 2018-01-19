Spurs Fans React on Social Media as Starlet Is Sent Out on Second Loan Spell

Supporters of Tottenham Hotspur have expressed their bewilderment on social media at the news of Cameron Carter-Vickers going out on a second loan spell days after his first was terminated.

The defender rightly felt his chances of consistent game time at Wembley were slim, considering the depth supplied by Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier, as well as Belgian duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

The 20-year-old joined newly promoted Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal in August and made seventeen appearances in the Championship before the agreement was cancelled.

Cameron Carter-Vickers has joined Ipswich Town on loan for the remainder of the 2017-18 season.



Four days later, however, Carter-Vickers joined Ipswich Town for the remainder of the season. The American's last match for the Blades came in a win against his new club in the FA Cup.

Manager Chris Wilder confirmed the club ended the loan as the Spurs player would not be guaranteed valuable minutes, due to Chris Basham and Ryan Leonard taking precedence.

The rapid change in loan spells left many Spurs fans surprised at the decision, once you wade through all the responses asking the club to announce Lucas Moura, that is.