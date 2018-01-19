Spurs Fans React on Social Media as Starlet Is Sent Out on Second Loan Spell

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Supporters of Tottenham Hotspur have expressed their bewilderment on social media at the news of Cameron Carter-Vickers going out on a second loan spell days after his first was terminated.

The defender rightly felt his chances of consistent game time at Wembley were slim, considering the depth supplied by Davinson Sanchez and Eric Dier, as well as Belgian duo Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld.

The 20-year-old joined newly promoted Sheffield United on a season-long loan deal in August and made seventeen appearances in the Championship before the agreement was cancelled.

Four days later, however, Carter-Vickers joined Ipswich Town for the remainder of the season. The American's last match for the Blades came in a win against his new club in the FA Cup.

Manager Chris Wilder confirmed the club ended the loan as the Spurs player would not be guaranteed valuable minutes, due to Chris Basham and Ryan Leonard taking precedence. 

The rapid change in loan spells left many Spurs fans surprised at the decision, once you wade through all the responses asking the club to announce Lucas Moura, that is.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters