Yerry Mina Officially Assigned Barcelona Shirt Number Worn by Club Legends Puyol & Iniesta

By 90Min
January 19, 2018

Barcelona have officially assigned the number 24 shirt to January signing Yerry Mina following his €11.8m move from Brazilian club Palmeiras last week.

The number 24 is steeped in Barcelona history, having been worn by legendary pair Carles Puyol and Andres Iniesta early in their Camp Nou careers.

Besides three-time Champions League winning captain Puyol, Fernando Couto and Jeremy Mathieu are the other centre-backs to have donned the shirt.

Yaya Toure also wore it during his time as a Barça player between 2007 and 2010.

Mina, who is fresh off a full Brazilian season that only finished in December, is yet to make his Barça debut and it could understandably be a slow first few months for the Colombian as he gets up to speed with football on a new continent.

Barcelona signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool a few days before securing Mina's arrival, but fans are still waiting for an announcement revealing the shirt number that will be given to the Brazilian maestro, who is nursing a minor thigh injury.

David Ramos/GettyImages

There was speculation that he could inherit the number 14 shirt if and when Javier Mascherano departs the club for China as expected. But the number seven shirt has also recently become available after Arda Turan left to join Istanbul Başakşehir on loan back in his native Turkey.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters