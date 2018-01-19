Yerry Mina Officially Assigned Barcelona Shirt Number Worn by Club Legends Puyol & Iniesta

Barcelona have officially assigned the number 24 shirt to January signing Yerry Mina following his €11.8m move from Brazilian club Palmeiras last week.

The number 24 is steeped in Barcelona history, having been worn by legendary pair Carles Puyol and Andres Iniesta early in their Camp Nou careers.

Besides three-time Champions League winning captain Puyol, Fernando Couto and Jeremy Mathieu are the other centre-backs to have donned the shirt.

Yaya Toure also wore it during his time as a Barça player between 2007 and 2010.

Mina, who is fresh off a full Brazilian season that only finished in December, is yet to make his Barça debut and it could understandably be a slow first few months for the Colombian as he gets up to speed with football on a new continent.

Barcelona signed Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool a few days before securing Mina's arrival, but fans are still waiting for an announcement revealing the shirt number that will be given to the Brazilian maestro, who is nursing a minor thigh injury.

David Ramos/GettyImages

There was speculation that he could inherit the number 14 shirt if and when Javier Mascherano departs the club for China as expected. But the number seven shirt has also recently become available after Arda Turan left to join Istanbul Başakşehir on loan back in his native Turkey.