Bayern Munich Boss Jupp Heynckes on Why He Would 'Refuse to Sign' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Bayern Munich coach Jupp Heynckes has insisted that he would "refuse to sign" players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who rebel against their club in an attempt to force a move elsewhere.

The Gabonese forward has been dropped from Dortmund's side after missing a team meeting amid strong rumours of an imminent move to Arsenal.

And Heynckes has bemoaned the current climate of football, in which players are often found abandoning any pretence of loyalty towards their clubs in order to make a more lucrative switch.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

"That exists all along, but at the moment there are totally different dimensions, I see that very critically," said the veteran coach - quoted by FourFourTwo.

"I think footballers are very privileged, all the more if you see how hard many people have to work for their salary. So, I think professional ethics and morals belong to this. You have to see what's going on in the society.

"Things which happened with Aubameyang and [Ousmane] Dembele I see very critically. The clubs which sign those players have to be aware; they [Aubameyang and Dembele] could do the same to them.

"I would refuse to sign such players. Football is a team sport; you can't just be selfish and follow your own goals. You have to think about the fans as well.

"We have to pay attention so that the fans don't turn their backs on us and football.

"If I see that Arsenal was not really successfully in the last years but their tickets became more and more expensive, that's a problem. In Anderlecht our fans protested against the ticket prices - and they were totally right."

He added: "I don't think punishing players is the solution. It's not really feasible to put a player in the stands for a year.

"You have to come to terms with the player, talk to them and make it clear that they've a responsibility to not just look at their account at the end of the month and clap.

"You need guidelines in a club to make it clear that what you do and don't accept, that's the case at Bayern.

"I won't say it never happens at Bayern, but I cannot imagine it."