How to Watch Burnley vs. Manchester United: Game Time, Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Burnley vs. Manchester United online. 

By Stanley Kay
January 20, 2018

Burnley will host Manchester United on Saturday in an English Premier League match. 

Manchester United is in second place in the Premier League with 50 points, 12 behind Manchester City. The league may be slipping out of reach, but United is on the verge of signing Chilean star Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. The forward could give United the firepower to compete for the Champions League this year and the Premier League title in the near future. 

Burnley is in seventh place with 34 points, five behind sixth-place Arsenal. 

See how to watch Saturday's game below. 

How to watch

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

 

