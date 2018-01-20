Dortmund's Aubameyang Involved in Twitter Spat as Teammate Schurrle Comments on Arsenal Rumours

Andre Schurrle has revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future is causing 'unrest' at Borussia Dortmund amid strong interest from Arsenal.

The Dortmund forward was quoted in the Daily Mail as he explained why he and his teammates had been left 'shaking their heads' over Aubameyang's desire to leave Westfalenstadion for the Gunners.

The Gabon striker had been strongly linked with a big-money move to China's Super League before Arsenal expressed interest in him, and the Premier League side appear to have turned Aubameyang's head.

That has left his teammates at Dortmund baffled and sad, Schurrle admits, and the Germany international said it may be best if his future was resolved quickly for the good of the club.

Schurrle said: "It's been a big issue in the team. 'It's caused unrest, and left us shaking our heads.

"We've often tried to influence him in team meetings. When you talk to him, he's a great guy. Everything seems OK, but you never know what's going on in his head. Maybe it would be better for everyone if it happens quickly."

Schurrle's comments come after Aubameyang was left out of the squad for Friday's 1-1 draw with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga as talk of the 28-year-old's future continues to dominate the headlines in the UK and in Germany.

Aubameyang did himself no favours during the contest, however, as he engaged in a spot of five-a-side whilst wearing a Dortmund shirt with 'Dembele' written on the back.

That jersey bore the name of Ousmane Dembele, whose acrimonious departure from Die Borussen for Barcelona in the summer drew criticism from the club's fanbase.

That led to a spat on Twitter between Aubameyang and a German football journalist following Dortmund's draw with Hertha, with the latter stating that the ex-Saint Etienne starlet should be forced to train with the reserves for the rest of his contract length with Dortmund.

Aubameyang chose to hit back rather than ignore the criticism - replying in English and saying the next step would be Dortmund fans sending him to jail.

Arsenal are believed to want Aubameyang to replace Alexis Sanchez, who is on the cusp of a swap to Manchester United with Henrikh Mkhitaryan going in the opposite direction.

