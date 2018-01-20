Ex-Real Madrid Keeper Iker Casillas Jokes That Gerard Pique's New Barcelona Contract Is 'Undeserved'

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas has jokingly told Gerard Pique that his new Barcelona contract was "undeserved".

The Catalan defender has extended his stay with the Blaugrana until 2022 with a new deal, although clearly not everyone agreed that he is worthy of such a reward.

Casillas, who routinely played alongside Pique for the Spanish national team, made the comment on Instagram after his friend had criticised his fashion sense.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The Porto stopper posted an image of a photoshoot taken in his younger years, and Pique wasted little time in responding.

"Those shoes are a crime," he wrote, to which Casillas responded: "By the way, your renewal was undeserved."

Clearly there are no holds barred between the two, who were, of course, formerly domestic rivals when Casillas played for Real Madrid.

Pique, now 30 years old, appears increasingly likely to see out the remainder of his career with Barcelona after his latest contract extension.

The deal included a £440m release clause, a fee not likely to be met even in today's inflated market.

Pique has made 422 appearances for the Catalan club since rejoining from Manchester United in 2008, helping his side to more than 20 trophies, including six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.

Marshalling the defence in front of Casillas, he was also part of the Spain squad that won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championship.

Pique began his career in Barcelona's youth system before departing to Old Trafford in 2004.