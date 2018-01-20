Reece Burke Eager to Fight for West Ham Starting Place But Is Open to Another Loan Spell

West Ham's Reece Burke shot to centre stage after he netted the extra-time winner in the Hammers' FA Cup replay against Shrewbury.

The experience has reinvigorated the 21-year-old's desire to be a regular at the London Stadium, but he admits another loan spell may prove decisive in realising his dreams.

The defender spent the first half of the season on loan with Bolton - where he made 14 league appearances - before returning to West Ham where he has featured just twice, in both FA Cup ties against Shrewsbury with his 112th minute goal sending West Ham into the fourth round.

However, the Championship side are eager to re-sign the 21-year-old on loan and it is a move Burk is not shying away from as regular playing time is at the top of his priority list.

He told the Evening Standard: “I would like to stay here but for a young player like me it’s all about getting game time and if I’m not going to play regularly then I know Bolton are also still interested in me and maybe it would be better to go back there.

“That’s a discussion I need to have with the manager in the next few days. You have to work your way up and being here and sitting on the bench is not ideal. I just want to play football.

"But you have to be a man, do the cooking, cleaning and all the things you don’t want to do. You have to grow up.”

On the goal which proved to be the decisive winner for his side, he added: “It was a proud moment for me and my family. I didn’t really know what to do with myself when I scored and it’s a moment in my life I will never forget."