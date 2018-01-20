Southampton vs Tottenham Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Southampton host Tottenham at St. Mary's on Sunday with the pairs contrasting form setting up a tantalising clash in match day 24 of the Premier League.

Mauricio Pellegrino's side are dangerously positioned just one point above the relegation zone having failed to secure a league victory in their last 10 attempts, with the pressure mounting on the south coast side a response is needed - and quickly.

Spurs meanwhile are enjoying a rich vein of form which has seen lose just once in the league in their last eight, but a victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side is crucial to keep chase with the top four.

Here is everything you need to know about the encounter on Sunday.

Classic Encounter

Anton Want/GettyImages

12th September 1994. Southampton recorded their first Premier League victory away at White Hart Lane thanks to a late double from then 25-year-old Matt Le Tissier.





Tottenham had raced to an early lead through Jurgen Klinsmann in the sixth minute which left Southampton staring down the barrel of a winless start to the season having failed to secure three points in their opening four games, whilst Spurs had suffered just one defeat at the hands of Manchester United.





However, Saints legend Le Tissier stepped up to the plate late in proceedings as his successful penalty drew the scores level (75), with an 89th minute strike clinching an unlikely victory for Southampton.

Key Battle





Jack Stephens and Wesley Hoedt vs Harry Kane

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Kane is in a merciless vein of form and Southampton can attest to that fact having felt the full brunt of the talent the England international possesses. The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick last time out as Spurs ran riot at Wembley.





Stephens was absent in the reverse fixture but Hoedt will hope to have found the miracle formula which will help to minimise Kane's impact on proceedings.





The centre-back pair will be hoping to be offered assistance from their midfield to limit the balls headed Kane's way.

Team News





Southampton will enter the contest with no fresh injury concerns, with both key defender Maya Yoshida and striker Charlie Austin set to remain on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Spurs will travel to St Mary's without Harry Winks (ankle) and Danny Rose (knee) who are both anticipated to be out of the squad for the remainder of the month, whilst Hugo Lloris is a doubt with illness.

Although Toby Alderweireld will not feature against his old side he is progressing positively from a hamstring injury and could be set for a return in early February.

Predicted Lineups





Southampton: McCarthy; Cedric, Stephens, Hoedt, Bertrand; Romeu, Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Davis; Long

Tottenham: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Son, Alli, Eriksen, Kane

Prediction

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tottenham head into the clash on the back of a six game unbeaten streak in all competitions, with 18 goals scored in that time and just three conceded - with two of those coming against the Saints last time out.

Southampton on the other hand have recorded just one win in their last eleven games - which came against Fulham in the FA Cup - and combined with their poor record against Spurs in recent times, one win in their last 11 meetings, everything points towards Pochettino securing yet another victory against his former side.

There has not been a goalless game between the pair since 2001 so expect a few to hit the back of the net on Sunday.

Southampton 1 - 3 Tottenham