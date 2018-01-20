Swansea City Enlist the Help of Portuguese Super-Agent Jorge Mendes for January Transfer Window

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Swansea City have enlisted the help of Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes as part of their recruitment team for the current transfer window, according to the Telegraph.

Mendes is playing a leading role in the recruitment for the Swans this January. The Portuguese agent has reportedly recommended both Kevin Gameiro and Nicolas Gaitan to the Swans - 'coincidentally' both clients of Mendes. 

The Portuguese agent has already brought Renato Sanches to the Liberty Stadium, however the midfielder has been very underwhelming since arriving in the summer. Despite his poor form, it still shows that Mendes has the power to bring in top players - even to a club of Swansea's stature.

Mendes has previous experience in this capacity, as he was instrumental in Wolverhampton Wanderers' recruitment over the past 18 months, and Wolves have reaped the rewards of his efforts as they currently sit top of the Championship. 

Swans boss Carlos Carvalhal has reportedly been granted a £30m budget for the window, however despite the big budget he recently admitted that the January window is 'a nightmare'.

The January window has always been somewhat of a panic buying window. Over the years teams have made signings for the sake of making signings. The vast majority of these new arrivals have failed to hit the ground running, and for many they soon depart in the next window.

As for Swansea, things don't get any easier for them as they face high flying Liverpool on Monday night, with the Reds coming into the game as massive favourites after they ended Manchester City's undefeated run last weekend.

