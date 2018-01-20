Theo Walcott Reveals How He Was Forced to Remove His Belongings at Night in Bin Bags From Arsenal

By 90Min
January 20, 2018

Theo Walcott ended his 12-year association with Arsenal after agreeing to join Everton in a £20m deal earlier this week, but the 28-year-old's farewell to the club he spent the majority of his career with was anything but glamorous as he was forced to take his belongings away in bin bags.

The speed of the England international's move to Merseyside ensured he was unable to say his goodbyes to his teammates and the club's staff, but Walcott insisted it was time he moved on.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Walcott said of his departure at the Emirates, via the Independent: "When I found [out] I was coming here (Everton) I had to go there (Arsenal's training ground) at night and pick up all my stuff in bin bags.


"I will at some point go back and say my proper goodbyes but we do play them very soon, which I am looking forward to."

Walcott found himself on the periphery of Arsene Wenger's plans this season having made just six league appearances for the Gunners this season which all came from the substitute bench, but the attacker admits he cannot dwell on the past as he now has an opportunity to play regular football with Everton.

He said: "For whatever reason it didn't happen this year and that's why I've moved on. I've known him [Wenger] since I was 16 and to bring in a young player and have belief in them I can't thank him enough for that.

"With any player if you are not playing you are going to be upset but I've always had so much respect for the manager.

"When you look at the minutes this season I've played I wasn't part of it so it was just getting the timing right. As a personal footballing career decision I felt it was time now. It happened so quickly. There is no point in dwelling on the past."

There is a shared feeling that Walcott failed to live up to expectations at the Emirates - despite scoring over 100 goals for the club - but he now has the ability to grasp the lifeline from the Toffees and reignite his career.

The 28-year-old could even lineup against his former side in a matter of weeks as a trip to the Emirates awaits Everton on February 3. 

