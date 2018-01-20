Wolves Prodigy Ruben Neves Sets 'Career Goal' of Returning to FC Porto

January 20, 2018

Less than one year into his time at the Molineux, Portuguese midfielder Rúben Neves has claimed that it is a "career goal" to return to FC Porto.

The 20-year-old, who came through Porto's Dragon Force academy, left the Estádio do Dragão during the summer transfer window for £16m in order to join Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

The Portugal international has gone on to become one of Nuno Espírito Santo's star players this season, scoring three goals in 26 appearances from defensive midfield. 

Despite only just arriving in England, and with promotion to the Premier League looking guaranteed, Neves has admitted that his heart still lies in Porto and that he will be back to represent the Dragões later in his career.

"It’s a career goal to return to wearing the FC Porto shirt," Neves told Record. "If it will be in the short or long future, I cannot say. Football doesn’t allow this kind of perspective."

The young midfielder was once a major transfer target for a number of Premier League clubs, with Arsenal and Manchester United holding a strong interest in the player.

However, with the help of a footballing super agent, Jorge Mendes, Neves completed a big money move to Wolves during the summer to join the likes of Willy Boly and Léo Bonatini at Molineux.

Neves also joined his Portuguese compatriots Diogo Jota, Ivan Cavaleiro and Hélder Costa in the West Midlands, with Wolves most recently confirming another fantastic signing in Valencia star Rafa Mir.

