Burnley Boss Sean Dyche Frustrated After Narrow 1-0 Loss to Man United in 100th Game in Charge

Burnley boss Sean Dyche was left frustrated after narrowly losing 1-0 to Manchester United at Turf Moor on Saturday, in what was Sean Dyche's 100th game in charge.

His team certainly deserved a point, but a moment of magic from Anthony Martial in the 54th minute secured all three points for the Red Devils.

REACTION: Dyche Frustrated And Annoyed By United Defeathttps://t.co/uSXTBu52VZ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) January 20, 2018

Speaking to the club website, Dyche admitted his annoyance at coming so close but to no avail.

He said: "I’m frustrated because I want to win and so do my players. But we are playing a clutch of top sides at the moment and we’re so close. That’s not just frustrating; it’s annoying. We’ve had injuries and suspensions, and the thing that can be forgotten is the quality of opposition.

There's a child with red hair in the press room. Dyche gives him a thumbs-up. "Only 5% of the world population, mate, it's a unique selling point." — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 20, 2018

Dyche's side haven't had a spot kick all season, and he was frustrated that Mike Dean didn't give a penalty toward the end of the game when both James Tarkowski and Sam Vokes were hurled down at a corner.

"The margins are so tight and they’ve scored a fine goal today through a great finish, but you have to look at the performance levels and I was so, so pleased. We are definitely a team that has improved, in my opinion. You can’t play like that as regularly as we have, against some of these sides, without seeing how far we’ve come.

#BURMUN will be Sean Dyche's 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th #PL match in charge - the last 3 managers whose 100th game came against Man Utd have all won pic.twitter.com/iSX4MeILF7 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 20, 2018

"We are not just hanging into games. We are taking them on and I have been really pleased with that. We’ve still got work to do, but when you look at the points we’ve got all season and then see a performance like that, I think it’s clear to see how the team is moving forwards, both as individuals and as a unit.

Burnley were not only resolute defensively but also created a fair few chances themselves and were unlucky to come out of the game empty handed.

Sean Dyche heading home for a plate full of worms as a pick-me-up tonight. — Paddy Power (@paddypower) January 20, 2018

Dyche said: "Some of the quality of football today was excellent, we’ve taken on a top side and come so close in so many ways today.





"We haven’t quite come out on the right side of the margins recently but with performances like that, that’s how you get back on the right side, that’s for sure.

“We’ve got to continue to be brave, take the games on and hopefully get a few bodies back. We’re hopeful on a few situations and also possibles on incomings. We’ll wait and see."