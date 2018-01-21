On My Way: Alexis Sanchez Believed to Be Manchester Bound After Posting Video Boarding Private Jet

By 90Min
January 21, 2018

Arsenal ace Alexis Sanchez has broken his social media silence ahead of a proposed move to Manchester United by posting a video on his Instagram story of him boarding a private jet. 

The Chile international is expected to complete his medical at the Red Devils' Carrington training complex at some point on Sunday, with claims the deal could be wrapped up in the next 24 hours. 

The 29-year-old, who has been absent from social media since the transfer saga began, was left out of Arsene Wenger's matchday squad on Saturday as his current side overcame Crystal Palace 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium, with the Frenchman insisting his player was headed to the north west to finalise his switch. 

Those claims now look to have been clarified by Sanchez himself, who released a video, via his Instagram story, as shown by Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst's official Twitter account, of himself boarding a private jet on a snowy airfield, with thoughts that his destination is Manchester. 

It is expected that United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will travel in the other direction, with the Manchester Evening News claiming that the Armenia international completed his medical ahead of his Emirates Stadium switch on Saturday evening. 

There is no fee thought to be involved in the move, with the two players cancelling each other out in a straight swap. 

