Samir Nasri to Be Offered Another Crack at the Premier League as West Ham Eye Up the Frenchmen

Samir Nasri's short time in Turkey appears to be over after Antalyaspor released the Frenchmen.

Just as it was appearing that a player of Nasri's skillset was about to fade to darkness, a Premier League is willing to offer the 30-year-old another chance at revitalising his dwindling career.

STR/GettyImages

It has been reported by City Watch that West Ham are eyeing up the prospect to sign the Frenchmen. Moyes has been endeavouring to bolster up his team and will be favouring experience over youth in an attempt to starve away relegation.





Experience in the Premier League is something that Nasri has in abundance, having served at both Arsenal, and then City. Coupled with his experience is his creative impetus that could well oil the Hammers on the attacking end.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Samir Nasri showed so much promise in the Premier League. His grace and guile on the ball was up there with the very best. Then his move from Arsenal to Manchester City came and he reaped some minor success with the Citizens.

Since then his trajectory has spiralled into abject uncertainty. He became surplus to City's requirements and was offloaded to Sevilla on loan. Although he did shine at the La Liga club, it wasn't enough to stay within Pep Guardiola's team, prompting a bargain sale to Turkish side Antalysapor.

Moyes' pursuit of Inter Milan's Joao Mario seems to be coming to a dead end as he struggles to push the deal through and these struggles could prompt Hammers boss to look at the now clubless Narsi.

The Hammers find themselves 11th in the table but only five points clear from the relegation zone.