Arsene Wenger Takes Dig at Alexis Sanchez Motives as 'Even Man City' Snubbed Wage His Demands

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Arsène Wenger has taken a subtle dig at Manchester United-bound winger Alexis Sánchez, insinuating that the Chilean is only moving to Old Trafford to have his wage demands met.

Arsenal had been frantically trying to tie Alexis down to a new contract towards the end of last season, with hopes of a new deal appearing to end when a £60m summer transfer offer from Manchester City was accepted by the Gunners.

However, a move to the Etihad didn't go through and Arsenal now look on the cusp of acquiring Henrikh Mkhitaryan in a straight swap with Manchester United. 

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

(You may also like PHOTO: Man Utd on Brink of Alexis Sanchez Announcement After Player Pictured on Old Trafford Pitch)


According to Arsenal's manager, seeing Manchester City drop out of the race to sign Alexis in January due to his wage demands "tells you we had no chance" in convincing the Chilean to keep Atom and Humber in north London.

"I cannot understand anybody wanting to leave Arsenal. But in 30 years of doing transfers, you learn a lot about human beings," Wenger said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"As a professional, it was perhaps his last contract at the top level and an important contract. After that, I accept that because we accepted that we would let him go. After that, we analyse the pros and the cons.

"We did what we tried to do and went as far as we could. Even Manchester City moved out of it in the end. That tells you we had no chance to give him a contract."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters