Crystal Palace Agree Deal to Sign Polish Defender Jaroslaw Jach From Zaglebie Lubin

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Crystal Palace have agreed a deal to sign Polish centre-back Jaroslaw Jach from Zaglebie Lubin, according to Sky Sports.

The 23-year-old is reportedly in London for a medical ahead of the transfer, which could be completed over the next few days.

An announcement could be made on Monday after Jach turned down the option of a move to German side Ingolstadt on Friday.

Sampdoria and United States side Philadephia Union were also believed to have been interested in acquiring his services this month.

Jach has been capped twice for the Polish national team and is expected to be in the squad that travels to this summer's World Cup in Russia.

"He's a 23-year-old centre back, and during his career in Ekstraklasa, he has played for Zaglebie Lubin," Polish football journalist, Maciej Luczak, told the Croydon Advertiser.

Adam Nurkiewicz/GettyImages

"When he has young, he trained in swimming and came ninth in the Polish Championships but decided not to continue this sport.

"And in Poland there are many jokes that Jach's face is very similar to Neymar!

"Last year in November he played for the first time in the Polish national team. Manager Adam Nawalka considered him as player who could go to World Cup, but for now I could say that he will be on bench rather than in the first squad.

Adam Nurkiewicz/GettyImages

"Unless Nawalka will use a system with three centre-back's like he did in a match against Urugway, then Jach comes in.

"I think Jach also prefers a system with three centre back and he often played in it for his former club. 

"Jach is left-footed, a strong guy. I think his main quality is that he plays the ball very well and also he is good in the air."

Palace have been searching for a new centre-back since losing Scott Dann to injury for the remainder of the season.

