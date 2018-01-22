Jupp Heynckes 'Turned Down' Enticing Coaching Offer From Chelsea After 2013 Bayern Munich Treble

Bayern Munich's Jupp Heynckes is a head coach with vast experience and knowledge of the world of professional football. After securing an unprecedented treble with the Bavarian club in 2013, attractive opportunities from Chelsea and PSG were declined as Heynckes wanted to slow things down and enjoy his retirement from coaching.

Jupp Heynckes turned down offers from Chelsea and PSG after winning the treble with Bayern Munich in 2013 @FAZ_Sport — Mark Lovell (@LovellLowdown) January 21, 2018

Mark Lovell, German football writer and freelance sports journalist, posted on his official twitter page that Heynckes was very much in demand after sealing an unprecedented treble where Die Roten became the first German club to capture: The Bundesliga league title, the domestic cup and the European Cup.

Nevertheless, even with these tempting offers and exciting opportunities from abroad, the German declined to accept, even though both clubs tried their best to tempt him. At that time, Heynckes just believed it was the right time to take a backward step, slow his pace of life down and change his focus.

Nevertheless, the lure of being head coach of the German giants seems a mistress that is too tempting to ignore. After a couple of years sabbatical Heynckes was reappointed Bayern's coach in October 2017 - for a fourth time - after Carlos Ancelotti's sacking. Even now the German continues to work with a passion and energy that defies his years.

Once again, the Die Roten have risen from the ashes and are looking their formidable selves. Domestically dominant and through to the last 16 of the Champions League with Turkish side Besiktas lying in wait. Things are looking promising at the Allainz Arena under Heynckes guidance.

Although his current contract runs until the end of the current campaign, the 72 years old still seems to have the appetite and vigour to restore the Bavarians to the summit of both German and European football for a little longer yet.