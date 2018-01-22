Man Utd Star Henrikh Mkhitaryan Discovers Full Twitter Experience After Post of His Mother

Quite some time before his upcoming move to Arsenal, Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan discovered the full Twitter experience when he celebrated his Mother's birthday.

Back in March of 2017, Mkhitaryan posted on his Twitter account a picture of himself and his mother with the Armenian midfielder writing 'Happy Birthday Mom!' in the caption.

A mother's love is like nothing else in the world. Happy Birthday Mom! pic.twitter.com/1QUUCt8USl — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) March 18, 2017

It is fair to say that not many could believe that the women in the picture, Marina Taschyan, was the mother of Mkhitaryan. Twitter users up and down the country tweeted at Mkhitaryan in response to his post and here are some of our favorites.

😲😲 is that really your mum? — ALEX_IS_SANCHEZ🔴⚫️🔴 (@KING_JOSlAH) March 18, 2017

mum she looks like ur sister 😂😂 — Natalie (@natalie_17) March 18, 2017

stop it! Not old enough to be your mum. — Stuart Singleton (@stusingy) March 18, 2017

Mkhitaryan's family all share a passion for football, with his mother currently being a director at the Armenian FA, while his sister, Monika, works at UEFA.

As for the ex-Borussia Dortmund man's move to Arsenal, the Armenian was recently pictured in an Arsenal training top with the deal very close to completion. Work permits are said to be the only issue left to be resolved.

Arsenal face Chelsea on Wednesday in the second leg of their semi-final clash in the Carabao Cup. Mkhitaryan will be unable to play in that match and therefore the Armenian will have to wait to make his debut for the Gunners until the following week when the north Londoners travel to Wales to face Swansea City.