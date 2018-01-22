Pellegrino Praises Improved Southampton Following Saints' 1-1 Draw Against Tottenham

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino seemed content with his side's performance after they battled to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

The result extended the Saints' winless streak in the Premier League to 11 games, but Pellegrino insists that his side are heading in the right direction.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Argentinean said: “We have to be pleased with the way we competed.

“We showed the right attitude and I think we are on the right path, even though looking at the table we know we are in a difficult moment."

“We took some risks and were in the game until the end."



Mauricio Pellegrino was pleased #SaintsFC did not settle for a point against #THFC: https://t.co/0AbtGld4un — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) January 21, 2018

The result leaves Southampton still in the relegation zone, but only one point behind 17th place Stoke City.

Pellegrino was happy with his side's ambition in the game, and was pleased that they didn't just sit back and try to settle for a point.

“I think we were a little bit lucky in some aspects, but unlucky with our chances too." he added.

“We took some risks and we were in the game until the end; we could win and we could lose, but that’s part of football.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Pellegrino acknowledged that the weeks ahead will be absolutely crucial in his side's battle against relegation, and urged his side to replicate this performance in the upcoming games.

”We cannot transform the performance into goals and more points but we need to show again in the next game." he said.

”Every single game for us now is massive. Confidence is sometimes not the best when you are in a bad moment and don’t want to take risks. But little by little we improve.”