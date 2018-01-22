Pellegrino Praises Improved Southampton Following Saints' 1-1 Draw Against Tottenham

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino seemed content with his side's performance after they battled to a 1-1 draw against Tottenham.

The result extended the Saints' winless streak in the Premier League to 11 games, but Pellegrino insists that his side are heading in the right direction.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, the Argentinean said: “We have to be pleased with the way we competed.

“We showed the right attitude and I think we are on the right path, even though looking at the table we know we are in a difficult moment."

The result leaves Southampton still in the relegation zone, but only one point behind 17th place Stoke City.

Pellegrino was happy with his side's ambition in the game, and was pleased that they didn't just sit back and try to settle for a point. 

“I think we were a little bit lucky in some aspects, but unlucky with our chances too." he added.

“We took some risks and we were in the game until the end; we could win and we could lose, but that’s part of football.”

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Pellegrino acknowledged that the weeks ahead will be absolutely crucial in his side's battle against relegation, and urged his side to replicate this performance in the upcoming games.

”We cannot transform the performance into goals and more points but we need to show again in the next game." he said.

”Every single game for us now is massive. Confidence is sometimes not the best when you are in a bad moment and don’t want to take risks. But little by little we improve.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters