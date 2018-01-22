PHOTO: Disgruntled Schalke Fans Tell Goretzka to 'P*ss Off' Ahead of Upcoming Bayern Move

Schalke 04 supporters vented their frustration towards midfielder Leon Goretzka over his decision to join rivals Bayern Munich for free in the summer by chanting for the German international to 'P*ss off!' and leave Die Knappen instantly.

#S04-Fans mit Botschaft in Richtung #Goretzka: "Weder Kohle noch Titel sind mehr Wert als unser Verein! Wer das nicht schätzt, kann sich sofort verpissen!" pic.twitter.com/AR1mwlXddK — Robin Haack (@robin_haack) January 21, 2018

During a hostile atmosphere for their Bundesliga encounter against Hannover on Sunday banners were displayed at the Veltins Arena which read: “Neither money nor trophies are worth more than our club, the one who does not appreciate that can p*** off immediately!”

Reported by the Mirror, Schalke's manager Christian Heidal was disappointed with the 22 year old's decision especially after he agreed to extend his stay last summer. Heidal said: "We've done everything we can to keep Leon,

"In the summer there was an agreement with him and his adviser. He still wanted time to wait for athletic development."

Naturally, there are always two sides to an argument and Bayern Munich CEO and German football legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, meanwhile could not hide his delight at the capture of this signing for the Bundesliga champions. Rummenigge said: "We are very happy that Leon has decided, despite considerable competition from abroad, to sign for FC Bayern,





"This ensures he will remain in the Bundesliga."





No doubt the next few months are going to be extremely testing for Goretzka, he is going to be under extreme pressure from home supporters to excel in his performances otherwise his commitment will be questioned.

Nevertheless, this could be the ideal opportunity for him to show Bayern's awaiting supporters what they can expect on his arrival at the Allainz Arena with an effective end to the current campaign.