Pundits Urge Leicester Playmaker Riyad Mahrez to Push for Move to Premier League Rivals Arsenal

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

A host of footballing pundits are advising Leicester star Riyad Mahrez to push for a move to Premier League giants Arsenal, amid his recent scintillating form for the Foxes.

The wide forward has got eight goals and seven assists in 24 appearances for the Foxes this season in the league, re-capturing the form that won him the Player of the Season award in the 2015/16 season. 

This has sparked plenty of interest from fellow English clubs, with Liverpool heavily linked with the Algerian. It is now Arsenal though who are being encouraged to go for him.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Garth Crooks said in his BBC column: ''The form of Mahrez has been impressive and sparked considerable talk about a possible move to Chelsea, Liverpool or Arsenal.


''However, with Alexis Sanchez now loading Manchester United's postcode into his sat-nav, I think the Gunners might be Mahrez's best option.''

Now that the Sanchez deal is nearing completion, Arsenal will be looking to replace their star man and Jamie Redknapp sees Mahrez as the right man.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He wrote in his column for the Daily Mail: ''I don’t understand why one of the top six hasn’t made an offer. He has been linked with Liverpool, but Mo Salah plays in his position. 


''Given the departures of Alexis Sanchez and Theo Walcott, Arsenal may be a better fit for him.''

Mahrez has not hidden his hope to leave in the past, submitting a transfer request in the summer. However, Claude Puel is not keen on letting the tricky winger go, suggesting in the  Daily Mail that Leicester may command 'more than £100m' for the Algerian.

