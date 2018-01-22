Real Madrid Face Paris Saint-Germain Opposition in January Thibaut Courtois Pursuit

Real Madrid face a battle for the signature of Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain reportedly leading the way in the pursuit of the Belgian, according to reports.

Lost Blancos' struggles so far this season have been well-documented, with the Spanish capital side currently 19 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Despite their underperforming attacking line-up for the most part of this campaign, Zinedine Zidane's men have also found troubles keeping clean sheets, and according to Sky Sports' La Liga expert Guillem Balague, Florentino Perez is keen to address that issue.

3 years ago today Martin Odegaard joined Real Madrid...ever think he’ll become a good player? pic.twitter.com/xITqvOhhno — Matt Craig (@MattHDGamer) January 22, 2018

The report claims that Real Madrid are preparing to bring in a replacement for Keylor Navas, and see Chelsea's Courtois as the perfect man, after Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga penned a new deal in the Basque country.

However, it is thought that Los Blancos may well be faced with not only the battle to coax the 25-year-old away from Stamford Bridge, but will also have to deal with the expected challenge of Paris Saint-Germain, who are said to be showing interest.

Balague states that in fact PSG lead in the way in the chase for the Belgium international shot stopper, insisting that the big-money spends have laid more of the foundations needed to make the move happen.

Athletic Club and @kepa_46 have signed the renewal contract by which the player will remain in the rojiblanca discipline until 30 June 2025. His cancellation clause will be 80 million Euros. #athletic pic.twitter.com/4lDrSCFIha — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) January 22, 2018

It had been expected that the reigning La Liga champions and Champions League holders would snap up Athletic Bilbao custodian Kepa on a free transfer at the end of this season. However the 23-year-old has since put pen to paper on a new lucrative deal at the San Mames Stadium ruling that option out.

This has left Real to turn to Courtois, who is believed to want to secure his future this month, but Zidane and his board have some catching up to do if they are to beat Paris to their man.