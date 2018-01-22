Gabonese speedster Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Arsenal move should be wrapped up in the next two or three days, if a report from French outlet RMC Sport is to be believed.

RMC claim (via H/T getfootballnewsfrance.com) that sources have revealed that everything in regards to the transfer will be agreed upon this week.

Aubameyang is also believed to have already agreed personal terms with the Gunners, with his father traveling to London to finalize that part of the negotiations last week.

Various sources are also reporting that Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis is now in Germany, along with other club officials, discussing the move for the forward, who trained with Borussia Dortmund on Monday as he would normally.

BVB's sporting director sporting director Michael Zorc had previously stated that the player isn't focused, given the situation.

"We have the impression at the moment that he [Aubameyang] has his head on other things and is not fully focused," Zorc said via the club's official Twitter account.

The Bundesliga side have also confirmed that an inquiry was made into Aubameyang's availability, but did not specify whether or not a bid had been tabled. Outlets in Germany claim that the Gunners made an offer of £44m for the player, however.

The fee mentioned above isn't thought to be a satisfactory one, but the two clubs remain in talks, although Zorc recently expressed anger after Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger made certain comments regarding the player in question.

“We find it disrespectful to speak about players of other clubs,” the director said. “We assumed that Arsene Wenger would have enough to do to take care of the performances of his own players."