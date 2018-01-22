Legends Pele, Maradona Both Pick Messi Over Ronaldo in Player Debate

The two legends have had their say when it comes to world soccer's most heated argument.

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo is having one of the worst league seasons of his career.

The Portuguese star, who won his fifth Ballon d'Or last year, as well as the Best FIFA Men's Player Award, has only scored six goals this season in La Liga.

Real Madrid are also 19 points adrift of La Liga leaders Barcelona, leaving the 32-year-old very unlikely to defend last year's league title. And as if matters couldn't get any worse, he suffered a horrible gash above his left eye during Sunday's 7-1 win over Deportivo.

Perhaps glowing reviews from two of the best players to ever grace a football pitch would have been enough to soothe the stricken star, yet he has been let down there as well, with both Brazil legend Pele and former Argentina superstar Diego Maradona failing to recognize him as the best.

"Everybody has the right to say what they want and I don't think Cristiano Ronaldo is the best player in history," Maradona said in an interview with Telesur, via Marca. "Not at all.

"But I do respect the career he is having. He has a long way to go from this point to the point where we talk about him as the best ever."

Pele, meanwhile, revealed that he thinks Lionel Messi is better, despite Ronaldo's goal-scoring achievements.

“I would still choose Messi,” Pele said on TV Globo over the weekend. “Scoring goals is important, without doubt, but if there isn’t anybody there to set it up, the ball won’t go into the net. In my team, I’d prefer Messi.”

Those statements won't go down well with Ronaldo, but he's thrived off proving people wrong all of his career and this could be just the sort of motivation he needs to kick into gear this term.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters