Salomon Rondon Will Visit James McCarthy in Hospital Following Horrific Leg Injury

West Brom striker Salomon Rondon will pay a visit to Everton's James McCarthy, following the horrific incident that saw the midfielder suffer a double leg break during a 1-1 draw between the sides at Goodison Park on Saturday, per the Birmingham Mail.

Rondon was attempting to get a shot off, but accidentally made contact with the back of McCarthy's leg, due to the midfielder's attempted block. And the visibly shaken forward wasted no time in calling for medical attention after realising the extent of the injury.

Rondon had to be comforted by manager Alan Pardew, but was able to carry on to put in a good performance for the Baggies.

"Salomon was traumatised because he probably heard a break or something, a noise that would have affected him, he's that kind of person," the coach told Sky Sports after the match.

"I wasn't sure if he was going to carry on but he got himself together after being affected and, fair play to him, he was the best player on the pitch today.

"He was awesome for us and it was such a shame he hit the bar at the end. He was terrific in everything he did.”

The Venezuelan also expressed sympathy for McCarthy via Twitter following the incident.

He tweeted: "Absolutely devastated. Rivalries are forgotten about when a colleague suffers such an unlucky injury. Really hope to see you back playing again soon, @JMcCarthy_16.#GetWellSoonJames"

According to the Mail, Rondon will pay the midfielder a visit after he undergoes surgery, which is expected to successful.

The injury is likely to keep the 27-year-old Irishman sidelined for up to a year, however.