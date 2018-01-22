Watford Fans Angered by Richarlison's Tweet Following Marco Silva Sacking

Watford fans have reacted angrily to a tweet sent out by star player Richarlison, after head coach Marco Silva was sacked by the club.

The Hornets, who had won only one of their previous 11 games in the Premier League, sacked Silva after Saturday's 2-0 loss away to Leicester City. The defeat left the London club 10th in the table - but only five points off the relegation zone.

📝 | #watfordfc has parted company with Marco Silva.



The Club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made.



More here ⤵️https://t.co/vQbbURcTbn — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 21, 2018

In a statement, Watford cited Everton's "unwarranted approach" for the 40-year-old in May as a catalyst which led to the Hornet's slump in form and Silva's consequent sacking:

"The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the Board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised."

Silva has since been replaced by Spaniard Javi Garcia, who is to be the 10th manager to work under the Pozzo family, Watford's owners, since 2012.

✍️ | #watfordfc is delighted to announce the appointment of Javi Gracia as the club’s new Head Coach on an 18-month contract.



Welcome, Javi!



Find out more here ⤵️https://t.co/tFYSWXDW8u pic.twitter.com/0TQjqQJOqR — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) January 21, 2018

There was a mixed reaction from Watford fans following the club's decision to terminate Silva's contract. Watford player Richarlison, who has scored five league goals for the Hornets this season, appeared to give his reaction via an emoji on twitter.

😠 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) January 21, 2018

Some Watford fans reacted angrily to the Brazilian's tweet.

You play for #watfordfc not Marco Silva. Respect the shirt, the club, the fans (something that Marco didn’t do) and we will love you for it. Do that and you’ll be at one of the elite clubs in no time at all. Petulance will do more harm than good. — Mark Hancock (@Mark_HancockWFC) January 21, 2018

You signed for Watford not Silva, so I really hope you just burnt a pizza or something — Benjamin Humphries (@behu91) January 21, 2018

It’s football lad, suggest you keep your head down, finish the season strong and realise the great future you have ahead. Playing in a team spiralling downwards is not good for you long term...go have a chat with Heurelho 😉🐝⚽️🇧🇷 — Tony (@D_unstable) January 21, 2018

Woah Richie it’s for the best don’t be sad — Better than Kante (@DeadlyDoucoure1) January 21, 2018

You play for Watford FC not Marco Silva FC. You’ve already indicated you want to move in the summer, so get your finger out and play for the shirt, and we can all go our separate ways in June / July. #watfordfc — Andy Clarke (@Corky_MKHornet) January 21, 2018

Mas um novo dia sempre vai raiar

E quando menos esperar, clareou #foco 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RAKA3eoWB9 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) January 21, 2018

Richarlison, who looks certain to leave Vicarage Road in the summer according to reports, did send out a subsequent tweet which seemed to state that he was looking forward to the new era at Watford.

Garcia, who has signed an 18-month contract with the Hornets, will look to make a winning start to his Watford career when his side next face relegation-threatened Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday.