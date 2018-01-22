Watford Fans Angered by Richarlison's Tweet Following Marco Silva Sacking

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Watford fans have reacted angrily to a tweet sent out by star player Richarlison, after head coach Marco Silva was sacked by the club.

The Hornets, who had won only one of their previous 11 games in the Premier League, sacked Silva after Saturday's 2-0 loss away to Leicester City. The defeat left the London club 10th in the table - but only five points off the relegation zone.

In a statement, Watford cited Everton's "unwarranted approach" for the 40-year-old in May as a catalyst which led to the Hornet's slump in form and Silva's consequent sacking:

"The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the Board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised."

Silva has since been replaced by Spaniard Javi Garcia, who is to be the 10th manager to work under the Pozzo family, Watford's owners, since 2012. 

There was a mixed reaction from Watford fans following the club's decision to terminate Silva's contract. Watford player Richarlison, who has scored five league goals for the Hornets this season, appeared to give his reaction via an emoji on twitter. 

Some Watford fans reacted angrily to the Brazilian's tweet. 

Richarlison, who looks certain to leave Vicarage Road in the summer according to reports, did send out a subsequent tweet which seemed to state that he was looking forward to the new era at Watford. 

Garcia, who has signed an 18-month contract with the Hornets, will look to make a winning start to his Watford career when his side next face relegation-threatened Southampton at St Mary's on Saturday. 

