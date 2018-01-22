West Ham Eye Anderlecht Star Leander Dendoncker Amid Injury Crisis

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker after Hammers coach Stuart Pearce was recently spotted scouting the Belgian.

As confirmed by journalist Kristof Terreur, West Ham coach Pearce was in attendance to watch Anderlecht's victory over Genk on Sunday. According to Terreur, the Hammers are keen on signing Dendoncker, however the Belgian side are not interested in selling their star man.

Anderlecht are not keen on selling Leander Dendoncker at the moment. Asking price around £20m. Player would like to move abroad, though. #whufc #rsca — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) January 22, 2018

Dendoncker has predominantly played as a holding midfielder for Anderlecht, and on the odd occasion has filled in at centre-half. The Belgian is currently under contract until 2021 with the Belgian giants and if a move where to happen in this window the fee would be in the region of £20m.

The Hammers are suffering somewhat of an injury crisis at the moment with the likes of Edimilson Fernandes, Michail Antonio, Cheikhou Kouyate currently sidelined.





Worryingly for manager David Moyes star man Manuel Lanzini was forced to come off in the draw against Bournemouth on Saturday with a suspected hamstring injury. Singing Dendoncker could help West Ham in the short term with key midfielders like Kouyate and Fernandes missing for the foreseeable future.

(You may also be interested in West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth Fraser & Hernandez Score to Make it a Draw in East London)





Up next for the Hammers is a trip to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday. The Londoners will be hoping to avoid a cup upset, especially after the Latics knocked Premier League side Bournemouth out of the competition in the last round.