West Ham Eye Anderlecht Star Leander Dendoncker Amid Injury Crisis

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker after Hammers coach Stuart Pearce was recently spotted scouting the Belgian.

As confirmed by journalist Kristof Terreur, West Ham coach Pearce was in attendance to watch Anderlecht's victory over Genk on Sunday. According to Terreur, the Hammers are keen on signing Dendoncker, however the Belgian side are not interested in selling their star man.

Dendoncker has predominantly played as a holding midfielder for Anderlecht, and on the odd occasion has filled in at centre-half. The Belgian is currently under contract until 2021 with the Belgian giants and if a move where to happen in this window the fee would be in the region of £20m.

The Hammers are suffering somewhat of an injury crisis at the moment with the likes of Edimilson Fernandes, Michail Antonio, Cheikhou Kouyate currently sidelined. 


Worryingly for manager David Moyes star man Manuel Lanzini was forced to come off in the draw against Bournemouth on Saturday with a suspected hamstring injury. Singing Dendoncker could help West Ham in the short term with key midfielders like Kouyate and Fernandes missing for the foreseeable future. 

(You may also be interested in West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth Fraser & Hernandez Score to Make it a Draw in East London)


Up next for the Hammers is a trip to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday. The Londoners will be hoping to avoid a cup upset, especially after the Latics knocked Premier League side Bournemouth out of the competition in the last round.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters