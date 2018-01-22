Zinedine Zidane Offers Update on Cristiano Ronaldo After Gruesome Head Wound

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Real Madrid coach Zinedine has issued a positive update on the gruesome head wound suffered by superstar forward Cristiano Ronaldo during the club's important 7-1 win over Deportivo La Coruña in La Liga on Sunday afternoon.

Having already scored twice, Ronaldo was left badly bleeding after taking a stray boot to the head from Deportivo defender Fabian Schar in the closing stages of the game.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

As he was leaving the pitch, the five-time Ballon d'Or was the butt of jokes from fans on social media after appearing to check his face using the camera on a phone belonging to a medic.

Speaking to the media after the game, Zidane allayed any fears that CR7 could be sidelined for any length of time, declaring the player 'alright' following minor treatment.

"He has got a wound and I think he's been given two or three stitches. He's alright," the boss explained (RealMadrid.com).

Real will next be back in action on Wednesday as they face Leganes in the second leg of the Copa del Rey quarter finals. Ronaldo would have been unlikely to play in that game anyway, leaving him six days to recover in time to face Valencia in a crucial La Liga game at the Mestalla.

